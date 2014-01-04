BDO World Darts: Martin Adams pleased to make winning return

BDO WORLD PROFESSIONAL DARTS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Venue: Lakeside Country Club, Frimley Green Date: 4-12 January Coverage: Live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Martin Adams was pleased to put a nightmare 2013 behind him and make a winning return to Lakeside at the BDO World Championships.

The 2007, 2010 and 2011 champion beat Canadian debutant David Cameron 3-1 in his preliminary round match.

The 57-year-old lost in the first round last year and a number of personal issues, including going through a divorce, severely affected his form.

"It was a fantastic feeling [to be back]," Adams told BBC Sport.

"The support I had from the crowd was fantastic and I love them to death. I think we have the best crowds in darts anywhere in the world here at Lakeside."

I think he deserves a win at some stage because he's such a lovely bloke and such a great darts player Martin Adams on first round opponent and three-time runner-up Tony O'Shea

But he did confess to some early nerves, despite this being his 21st consecutive appearance at Frimley Green.

"There were [nerves] today," he admitted. "If you'd asked me the same question three years ago, I'd have said 'I'm used to it now'.

"But things happen in life that focus your attention differently. I was definitely nervous when I went out there."

Adams, who is based near Peterborough, will now face three-time runner-up Tony O'Shea in the first round.

Experienced O'Shea has lost in the final in each of the last two years and Adams does not believe there could be a more popular champion if the Stockport thrower was to win the event on 12 January.

"I'm amazed Tony's not won it yet," said Adams. "I think he deserves a win at some stage because he's such a lovely bloke and such a great darts player.

"I wish him well in this tournament, but I just hope he isn't playing too well on Tuesday," he joked.

"But it will be electric out there. The crowd will love the game."