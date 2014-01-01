PDC Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Peter Wright in world final

Michael van Gerwen beat Peter Wright 7-4 to win the PDC World Championship at London's Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.

The Dutchman, 24, lost only two legs in taking the first four sets and then survived a strong fightback from Scot Wright, who is 19 years his senior.

Peter Wright won the fifth, sixth, ninth and tenth sets

"I got nervous after going 4-0 up but it doesn't matter how you win a final as long as you win," said Van Gerwen.

His first world title takes him to number one in the rankings, ahead of 16-time world champion Phil Taylor.

Odds-on favourite Van Gerwen was beaten in the 2013 final by Taylor, who suffered a second-round defeat by fellow Englishman Michael Smith in his quest for a 17th crown.

"It's so difficult to win this title and there was more pressure on me this year than last year," said Van Gerwen, who claimed a record purse of £250,000.

"It means so much for me. It's unbelievable; a dream come true. I'm so glad I won but all credit to Peter. He did well and put me under pressure."

Wright, the 16th seed, was spurred on by the 2,500 capacity crowd.

He said: "I never give up, that's my game. The crowd got behind me and made me play, but well done Michael."

Last five PDC World Championship winners 2010 Phil Taylor 2011 Adrian Lewis 2012 Adrian Lewis 2013 Phil Taylor 2014 Michael van Gerwen

Aided by 13 treble 19s, Van Gerwen took the first set 3-1 and won the next two without dropping a leg.

But Wright, who had so far failed to make the most of his chances, hit back to take the fifth set 3-1.

He took the next by the same margin with some consistent scoring, while Van Gerwen looked like a different player with some poor combinations.

With the seventh set locked at 2-2, Wright then had a dart to reduce the deficit to one set but missed and the Dutchman made the most of it for a 5-2 lead.

The Scot, who lives in Mendham in Suffolk, then had three darts for double seven to level the next set at 2-2 but could not complete the finish, with Van Gerwen moving within a set of his first world title.

The man known as 'Snakebite' was far from out of it and punished some poor finishing from Van Gerwen to take the next two sets 3-1.

Wright had the chance to make it 6-5 but missed double top at 2-2 and Van Gerwen stepped up to lift the title.