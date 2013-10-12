Fordham winning battle with the bottle
- From the section Darts
Former BDO world champion Andy Fordham - who cannot remember the greatest moment of his darts career - talks openly about his battle with alcohol.
The man known as 'The Viking' drank heavily during matches but fell seriously ill during the 2007 tournament at Lakeside.
He is now in better health and attempting to qualify for the World Championships once again.
