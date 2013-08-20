James Wade: World number five banned for four PDC events

World number five James Wade has been banned for the next four Professional Darts Corporation tournaments.

Aldershot-born Wade, 30, received the suspension following a Darts Regulation Authority hearing regarding his behaviour at recent Pro Tour events.

He was found to have "acted in a manner which may reasonably be considered to injure or discredit the DRA or bring the game into disrepute".

Wade is free to return at the German Darts Masters in September.

But he will not be able to participate in the Sydney Masters, a European Tour event in Germany and two Players Championship tournaments in Barnsley.

Wade has won six major televised PDC events, the last being the