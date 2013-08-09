Phill Nixon: Former BDO World finalist dies, aged 57

Former BDO World finalist Phill Nixon has died at the age of 57, after he was diagnosed with cancer last month.

The "Ferryhill Flyer" rose to prominence at the Lakeside in 2007, losing a thrilling final 7-6 to Martin Adams.

"No more pain and suffering as you join the big darts team in the sky," a statement on the British Darts Organisation website read.

"You will have many friends up there waiting to put you in their team."

Despite starting the 2007 tournament as a 150-1 outsider, Nixon beat Darryl Fitton, Martin Atkins, Paul Hanvidge and Niels de Ruiter before meeting "Wolfie" Adams in the Lakeside final.

In a classic encounter, Adams raced into a 6-0 lead, but Nixon rallied to draw level before losing the final set.

Nixon, who reached the quarter-finals of the Winmau World Masters last year, is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and eight children.