Martin Fitzmaurice quits BDO over racist comments

Compere Martin Fitzmaurice has resigned from the British Darts Organisation after making racist comments.

The 73-year-old was caught on camera making the remarks during a break at the British International between Scotland and England in Fife on Sunday.

He thought the cameras were off, but his comments were streamed online.

"No offence was intended, but I now realise that I should not have used material with racial references," he wrote in his resignation letter.

"I am proud to have been an integral part of the BDO for the last 27 years, and I have only ever given my full support to the organisation, players and officials.

"However, I now have to admit that I have crossed the line and caused offence to people while at the same time bringing the BDO into disrepute, albeit unintentionally."

The BDO responded by condemning his remarks, adding that he would face a disciplinary hearing.