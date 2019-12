Martin Adams draws Jimmy Hendriks at world championship

From the section

Three-time winner Martin Adams has been drawn against Jimmy Hendriks in the first round of the 2013 World Professional Darts Championship.

Adams, 56, champion in 2007, 2010 and 2011, is the number two seed at the Lakeside event, which takes place from 5-13 January.

Defending champion Christian Kist will take on fifth-seed Robbie Green.

In the women's draw, reigning champion Anastasia Dobromyslova, of Russia, will play Lorraine Farlam.

Deta Hedman, who lost in this year's final to Dobromyslova, has been drawn against Lisa Ashton.

Men's draw (seeding in brackets):

Darryl Fitton (16) v Benito van de Pas (Ned)

Stephen Bunting (Eng) (1) v James Wilson (Eng)

Alan Norris (Eng) (9) v Wayne Warren (Wal)

Wesley Harms (Ned) (8) v Rune David (Nor)

Scott Mitchell (Eng) (12) v Mark Barilli (Sco)

Robbie Green (Eng) (5) v Christian Kist (Ned)

Steve Douglas (Eng) (13) v Gary Stone (Sco)

Tony O'Shea (Eng) (4) v John Walton (Eng)

Richie George (Eng) (15) v Dave Prins (Eng)

Martin Adams (Eng) (2) v Jimmy Hendriks (Ned)

Gary Robson (Eng) (10) v Garry Thompson (Eng)

Jan Dekker (Eng) (7) v Jeffrey de Graaf (Ned)

Martin Atkins (Eng) (11) v Jason Cullen (Ire)

Ross Montgomery (Sco) (6) v Paul Jennings (Eng)

Geert de Vos (Bel) (14) v Tony Eccles (Eng)

Scott Waites (Eng) (3) v Willy van de Wiel (Ned)

Women's draw (seeding in brackets):

Irina Armstrong (4) (Ger) v Sharon Prins (Ned)

Deta Hedman (Eng) (1) v Lisa Ashton (Eng)

Julie Gore (3) (Wal) v Trina Gulliver (Eng)

Anastasia Dobromyslova (2) (Rus) v Lorraine Farlam