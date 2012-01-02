Adrian Lewis retains PDC World Darts Championship

Lewis was not at his best but did enough to retain the PDC World Championship

Adrian Lewis retained the PDC World Championship title with a convincing 7-3 win over Andy Hamilton at Alexandra Palace.

There was little to choose between the duo from Stoke in the early stages, but Lewis pulled clear from 4-3 to take his second title.

"I don't think the win has sunk in, it's title number two and I'll have a lot more," said Lewis, 26.

When asked how many times he can win the event, he said: "At least 10."

Hamilton commented: "It's been a great week for me. I wanted to win the final so badly but I'm happy to be here.

"Keep watching me. Next year I'll be back again and hopefully I'll be winning it then."

The fightback against James Wade won me the tournament. I believed in myself Adrian Lewis

Lewis, who beat Gary Anderson in the 2011 final, led from the off but was pushed close by his opponent, who was appearing in his first final.

Lewis saw three darts bounce out in the first three legs of the match but hit back from the disappointment to take the first set with a 122 checkout in the fifth leg.

The defending champion hit the first 180 of the match in the second leg of the second set, enabling him to take it against the darts - but Hamilton won the set 3-1 to level the contest at 1-1.

He then began the third set with a maximum before Lewis almost replicated the nine-dart finish he produced in last year's final. On this occasion he missed double 12 - but hit it two darts later.

Lewis was gradually establishing control and soon moved into a 3-2 lead.

Hamilton struggled in the closing stages of the sixth set, with Lewis nailing double 15 to go 4-2 clear.

But the 44-year-old responded, taking the opening leg of the seventh set, winning the second leg against the darts and holding the advantage to win the set and reduce the deficit to 4-3, despite a 180 from Lewis.

PDC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - RECENT WINNERS 2011: Adrian Lewis 2010: Phil Taylor 2009: Phil Taylor 2008: John Part 2007: Raymond van Barneveld 2006: Phil Taylor 2005: Phil Taylor

That confidence boost was short-lived though, as Lewis dominated set eight, hitting double 11 - the same double which won him the title last year - to win the fourth leg and restore his two-set advantage at 5-3.

Lewis set himself up for another nine-dart finish with successive 180s at the start of the third leg in the ninth but missed the opportunity, although he was able to break after Hamilton had missed double 16.

Hamilton did respond with double eight but Lewis produced a 118 checkout to snatch the set and move to within one of the title.

Hamilton took the first two legs of the 10th set but Lewis won the third and the next against the darts to move close to victory.

Both players started the fifth leg with 180s and after each had missed doubles, Lewis struck double top to wrap up the success.

It was an excellent end to the tournament for Lewis, who had to battle back twice in previous rounds to reach the final.

He was two sets down in the first round before beating Nigel Heydon and he found himself 5-1 down to James Wade in the semi-final before staging an amazing comeback.

Lewis added: "The fightback against James last night won me the tournament. I believed in myself."