Martin Adams faces Scott Mitchell in BDO World Championship opener
-
- From the section Darts
BDO World Championship
- Venue:
- Lakeside Country Club, Frimley Green
- Date:
- 7-15 January
- Coverage:
- Live on BBC and ESPN, reports and scores on BBC Sport website
Defending champion Martin Adams will begin his quest for a third successive BDO world title, and fourth overall, against Scott Mitchell at the Lakeside.
The 55-year-old, who defeated Dean Winstanley in last year's final, is the top seed, with Winstanley seeded three.
The BBC will show the afternoon session live on the opening weekend of 7-8 January, plus a semi-final and final.
In the women's event defending champion Trina Gulliver, seeded three, begins against Lisa Ashton.
Men's draw (seeding in brackets):
Ron Meulenkamp (Ned) (16) v Gary Stone (Sco)
Martin Adams (Eng) (1) v Scott Mitchell (Eng)
Ross Montgomery (Sco) (9) v Fabian Roosenbrand (Ned)
Tony O'Shea (Eng) (8) v Steve West (Eng)
Paul Jennings (Eng) (12) v Garry Thompson (Eng)
Gary Robson (Eng) (5) v Steve Douglas (Eng)
Wesley Harms (Ned) (13) v Martin Phillips (Wal)
Robbie Green (Eng) (4) v Darryl Fitton (Eng)
Ted Hankey (Eng) (15) v Clive Barden (Eng)
Scott Waites (Eng) (2) v Andy Boulton (Eng)
Willy van de Wiel (Ned) (10) v Dave Prins (Eng)
John Walton (Eng) (7) v Martin Atkins (Eng)
Tony West (Eng) (11) v Geert De Vos (Bel)
Jan Dekker (Ned) (6) v Christian Kist (Ned)
Benito van de Pas (Ned) (14) v Alan Norris (Eng)
Dean Winstanley (Eng) (3) v Joey ten Berge (Ned)
Women's draw (seedings in brackets):
Lorraine Farlam (Eng) (4) v Karen Lawman (Eng)
Deta Hedman (Eng) (1) v Rhian Edwards (Wal)
Trina Gulliver (Eng) (3) v Lisa Ashton (Eng)
Julie Gore (Wal) (2) v Anastasia Dobromyslova (Rus)