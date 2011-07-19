Phil Taylor angered by 'silly' Paul Nicholson comments

Phil Taylor has won the World Matchplay title on 11 occasions

Phil Taylor has reacted angrily to comments made about him by Paul Nicholson at the World Matchplay.

Nicholson, who knocked Taylor out of the UK Open in June, said he would "put him to bed" if Taylor did not perform to his best in their next meeting.

"I think he's very, very silly," Taylor told BBC Radio Stoke after his first-round victory over Mark Hylton.

"I don't dislike him as a person, I think he's alright, but he's trying to make a name by using his mouth."

Nicholson has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the PDC over the past couple of years, defeating Taylor on his way to winning the Players Championship in 2010.

However, he is not universally popular with darts crowds and has been jeered at several major events due to his "bad boy" image.

The two players were involved in a bad-tempered match at the UK Open in Bolton, in which Nicholson was victorious in the deciding leg to reach the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his defeat of Colin Osborne on Sunday, Nicholson said: "Me and Taylor will meet at some point and he had better bring his 'A' game, because if he doesn't I will put him to bed."

Taylor, 50, admitted he is growing tired of being targeted by other players.

"I haven't actually heard the comments but people have been telling what he's been saying," said Taylor, the 15-time world champion.

"It's silly because he's not really done anything yet. My dad used to say 'shut up and let your darts do the talking'. He's putting a lot of strain on himself.

"Every time a new player comes across, it's me. Then the next one comes across and I think 'here we go'.

"I get insulted by them, they do it day-in and day-out until we have a big blazing row and then they shut up then.

"That's what's going to happen with me and Paul very soon because I'm not putting up with it any more."

Taylor, the defending World Matchplay champion, plays Wayne Jones in the second round on Thursday evening, while Nicholson faces former world champion Raymond van Barneveld 24 hours earlier.