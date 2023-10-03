Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish has won 162 road races across his career

Britain's Mark Cavendish has delayed plans to retire and will race in next year's Tour de France.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from road cycling in May but has signed a one-year contract with his Astana-Qazaqstan team.

That means the sprinter will again have the chance to break the record for Tour stage wins which he currently shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

"I love riding my bike," he said. "I spoke to the kids; they said carry on."

Cavendish added in a video on his team's social media: "So here we are - just one more year."

The 2024 Tour de France begins in Florence on 29 June, but Cavendish will race the whole season for Astana.

Cavendish was forced out of this year's race on stage eight by a crash in which he sustained a broken collarbone.

"Obviously it wasn't the finish I hoped for, crashing at the Tour de France, but it is what it is," he said.

"We grew incredibly as a team at Astana - it felt like a real family. So much so, the first thing Vino [team boss Alexander Vinokourov] said when I crashed was: 'Why don't you do another year?'

"[I said] 'No, no.' [It was not just] coming back from a collarbone, but coming back from another injury... I was ready [to retire].

"I was at peace, but the more I've ridden this summer... I just love riding my bike."

