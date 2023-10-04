Close menu

Mark Cavendish delays retirement for 'one more year' as he re-signs with Astana-Qazaqstan

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish has won 162 road races across his career

Britain's Mark Cavendish has delayed plans to retire and will race in next year's Tour de France.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from road cycling in May but has signed a one-year contract with his Astana-Qazaqstan team.

That means the sprinter will again have the chance to break the record for Tour stage wins which he currently shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

"I love riding my bike," he said. "I spoke to the kids; they said carry on."

Cavendish added in a video on his team's social media: "So here we are - just one more year."

The 2024 Tour de France begins in Florence on 29 June, but Cavendish will race the whole season for Astana.

Cavendish was forced out of this year's race on stage eight by a crash in which he sustained a broken collarbone.

"Obviously it wasn't the finish I hoped for, crashing at the Tour de France, but it is what it is," he said.

"We grew incredibly as a team at Astana - it felt like a real family. So much so, the first thing Vino [team boss Alexander Vinokourov] said when I crashed was: 'Why don't you do another year?'

"[I said] 'No, no.' [It was not just] coming back from a collarbone, but coming back from another injury... I was ready [to retire].

"I was at peace, but the more I've ridden this summer... I just love riding my bike."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by D1982, today at 10:22

    Good luck to him!

  • Comment posted by Pazzaz , today at 10:21

    Great news. Hopefully Cav will get that elusive final stage win at Le Tour in 2024 - so close this year before crashing out. Michael Morkov would be the perfect lead out man, as he proved in the 2021 tour. Even if Cav doesn't win that final stage, he still already holds the record for most stage wins in Le Tour and so it shouldn't be seen as a failure if he doesn't manage to win one more stage.

  • Comment posted by MrsColumbo, today at 10:20

    So pleased to hear this, Cav. I know you can get another TdF stage, after seeing you ride this year at the Giro and getting so close at the Tour! Chapeau!

  • Comment posted by Nikita, today at 10:19

    The last dance

  • Comment posted by Evil SUV Driver, today at 10:19

    Excellent news, looking forward to watching Mark next year

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 10:17

    Great decision if he will be at the required level, huge ask of someone that age who has been through a lot. However he has been written off before and proved people wrong.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 10:15

    The correct decision Cav, would have been a sad way to end your career after crashing out of this years TdF. Whether you get the record in 2024 or not, just ensure you get to Paris!

  • Comment posted by David and Ceri, today at 10:13

    Fantastic news... lets get him that well deserved gong too.

