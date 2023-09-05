Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ganna posted a time of 27 minutes 40 seconds, averaging 55.968km/h across the flat course

Filippo Ganna won his first stage at the Vuelta a Espana by dominating stage 10's time trial as Sepp Kuss' lead in the red jersey was cut to 26 seconds.

The Italian finished the 26km course in Valladolid 16 seconds ahead of Belgian world champion Remco Evenepoel.

Three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic was a further 20 seconds back in third.

Evenepoel and Roglic made significant gains on leader Kuss who finished the stage in 13th, one minute 29 seconds off Ganna's time.

Going in to Monday's rest day Team Jumbo-Visma rider Kuss had a 43-second lead over UAE Team Emirates' Marc Soler, and was more than two minutes twenty seconds ahead of team-mate Roglic and defending champion Evenepoel.

But Soler gained 17 seconds on Kuss on Tuesday with Evenepoel moving into third, now one minute nine seconds behind the American.

Giro d'Italia winner Roglic is fourth in the general classification standings, a further 27 seconds behind.

Victory was Ganna's fifth in 2023 and saw him gain revenge on Evenepoel who beat him to the rainbow jersey at August's World Championships in Stirling.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider posted a time of 27 minutes 40 seconds, averaging 55.968km/h across the flat course.

Stage 10 results

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita/Ineos Grenadiers) 27mins 39secs

2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick-Step) +16secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +36secs

4. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +50secs

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +52secs

6. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Soudal-Quick-Step) +1min 09secs

7. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 11secs

8. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 12secs

9. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar Team) Same time

10. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +1mins 18secs

General classification standings after stage 10

1. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) 35hrs 52mins 38secs

2. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +26secs

3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick-Step) +1min 09secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 36secs

5. Lenny Martinez (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2min 02secs

6. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 16secs

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 22secs

8. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 25secs

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +2mins 50secs

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +3mins 14secs