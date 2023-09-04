Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Six of the eight stages of this year's Tour of Britain favour a sprint finish

Olav Kooij edged a sprint to the line to claim back-to-back victories on stage two of the Tour of Britain.

Kooij finished just ahead of fellow Dutch rider Danny van Poppel, with Belgium's Wout van Aert in third.

Ethan Vernon was again the leading British rider, finishing sixth on the 109.9km route around Wrexham.

Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock, who hopes to challenge for the overall honours when the race concludes on Sunday, was ninth.

Kooij's triumph followed a similar pattern to his win in Manchester on Sunday, with the peloton controlling and then reeling in a small breakaway group in anticipation of a bunch sprint.

And Van Aert once again led out his Jumbo-Visma team-mate in the finale, which was marred by Tobias Lund Andresen's heavy fall as the leaders wound up for the finish.

Tuesday's 154.7km run from Goole to Beverley is also expected to favour the sprinters.

Stage two results

1. Olav Kooij (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 2hrs 22mins 51secs

2. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-hansgrohe) Same time

3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)

4. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-hansgrohe)

5. Max Kanter (Ger/Movistar)

6. Ethan Vernon (GB/Great Britain)

7. Luke Lamperti (US/Trinity Racing)

8. Stian Fredheim (Nor/Uno-X Pro)

9. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

10. Davide Bomboi (Bel/TdT-Unibet)

General classification after stage two

1. Olav Kooij (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 6hrs 13mins 53secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-hansgrohe)

4. Max Kanter (Ger/Movistar)

5. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-hansgrohe)

6. Ethan Vernon (GB/Great Britain)

7. Stian Fredheim (Nor/Uno-X Pro)

8. Davide Bomboi (Bel/TdT-Unibet)

9. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

10. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar)