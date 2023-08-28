Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The third stage of the Vuelta saw riders head to Andorra from Barcelona

Four people have been arrested for an alleged attempt to sabotage a stage of the Vuelta a Espana, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

Police said they were planning to spill hundreds of litres of a liquid similar to motor oil on the road during Monday's third stage.

They were arrested on Saturday and are thought to be part of a group that is seeking the independence of Catalonia.

The four individuals were released on Tuesday pending further investigation.

They have been ordered to stay at least 500 metres away from the race.

Monday's third stage, won by defending champion Remco Evenepoel, saw the race leave Barcelona to head into the Pyrenees mountains.

The race, one of cycling's grand tours, finishes in Madrid on 17 September.