Last updated on .From the section Cycling

DSM-Firmenich benefitted from their early start

Dutch team DSM-Firmenich overcame torrential rain for a surprise win in the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Italian rider Lorenzo Milesi took the opening red jersey as the first of the team's riders to cross the line in the 14.8km team time trial in Barcelona.

A thunderstorm ahead of the race created slippery conditions which led to several crashes.

Reigning Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep team-mates finished fourth.

DSM were second to start and set what looked an early strong benchmark of 17 minutes 30 seconds, which penultimate starters Movistar Team finished a fraction of a second behind.

The Spanish side finished six seconds ahead of EF Education-Easypost in third.

Jumbo-Visma, including three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic and back-to-back Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard - both favourites for the general classification - were among the teams that struggled, coming in 32 seconds behind, in 11th.

Ineos Grenadiers, led by former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, were eighth, 20 seconds behind the leaders.

"Of course [we didn't expect this] but it's an amazing feeling," Milesi, who won the under-23 individual time trial at the World Championships in Glasgow, told Spanish television.

"This win with all the team was so fun and so nice. It was really emotional to watch all the [rest of the] race.

"We took some risks but had a good plan and stuck to the plan and it worked really well, so I'm very happy."

Sunday's second stage will cover 182km between Mataro and Barcelona's Montjuic Castle.

The race, the season's last Grand Tour, will end in Madrid on 17 September.