Stevie Williams finished third at this year's British National Championships

Welshman Stevie Williams has won the Arctic Race of Norway after finishing 10th on the final stage.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider went into Sunday's fourth and final stage as the overall leader after winning the third stage amid difficult conditions.

France's Clément Champoussin, who was overall second behind Williams, won the stage.

But Williams finished in the lead pack in 10th place to secure overall victory.