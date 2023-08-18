Stevie Williams joined Israel-Premier Tech on a one-year contract in 2023

Welshman Stevie Williams has won stage three of the Arctic Race of Norway to take the overall lead of the race.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider won on a cold and wet day in the Arctic Circle, coming from the back of the group to take the victory.

Williams, 27, leads Clément Champoussin ahead of Sunday's final stage.

"I'm really happy to win, obviously as everyone could see it was horrible weather conditions out there again for the last hour or two," Williams said.

"So the main thing was trying to stay warm and trying to make sure we did all the basics right.

"All day the boys did a great job keeping us at the front, especially in the last couple of hours when there were crosswinds, bad weather, climbs and descents, so it was great teamwork today, and I'm really happy to finish it off like that."