Mary O'Rourke (left) defended Dr Richard Freeman (second left) at the medical tribunal in Manchester

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been banned from all sport for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

Freeman was struck off in 2021 because of misconduct after a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

During the tribunal process, Freeman was charged with two violations by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) in December 2020.

An independent panel has now found he possessed a prohibited substance and tampered with part of doping control.

The ban has been backdated to 22 December 2020, the date of his provisional suspension.

Freeman attempted to overturn the decision to permanently strike him off the medical register but his appeal was rejected by the High Court in January.

Ukad paused its case against Freeman during that appeal, after which it confirmed it would look to resume proceedings.

The National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) convened in July 2023 to consider Ukad's case and found both charges proven - possession of prohibited substances, and tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.

In March 2021, the General Medical Council (GMC) found Freeman guilty of ordering banned testosterone to dope a rider.

It concerned a delivery of 30 Testogel sachets to British Cycling's Manchester headquarters in May 2011.

In an interview with Ukad in February 2017, Freeman claimed to have ordered the Testogel for a non-rider member of British Cycling staff, but said it had been returned to the supplier for destruction.

Freeman failed to name the non-rider patient, relying on patient confidentiality, and claimed he had written to the patient asking them to waive confidentiality, which they refused.

Evidence obtained by Ukad indicated the Testogel had not been returned to the supplier as Freeman claimed.

"The rules are in place to make sure everyone plays their part in keeping sport clean and to ensure a level playing field," said Jane Rumble, Ukad chief executive.

"The outcomes of both Ukad and the GMC's respective investigations were vital to outing the truth in this matter.

"This case sends a strong message to all athlete support personnel that the rules apply equally to them, just as they do to athletes, and that they have a clear responsibility to uphold the values of integrity in sport."