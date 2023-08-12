Last updated on .From the section Cycling

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Cycling World Championships.

Olympic champion Pidcock lit up the race and broke clear with two laps to go after starting on the fifth row in Glentress Forest, Scotland.

New Zealand's Sam Gaze finished second, with last year's winner Nino Schurter in third.

Road race champion Mathieu van der Poel's bid for a second world title in a week was ended by an early crash.

More to follow.