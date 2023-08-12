Close menu

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023
Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August
Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Cycling World Championships.

Olympic champion Pidcock lit up the race and broke clear with two laps to go after starting on the fifth row in Glentress Forest, Scotland.

New Zealand's Sam Gaze finished second, with last year's winner Nino Schurter in third.

Road race champion Mathieu van der Poel's bid for a second world title in a week was ended by an early crash.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 17:38

    Chapeau to Tom

    Doing wonders for MTB as are the others who ride on the road because it pays a lot better

    More on TV would obviously be brilliant to attract new viewers

    The downhill was a great watch drones can also do good

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 17:36

    A good ride with mechanical problems by the sounds of it. It's a shame Evie Richards couldn't get a medal in the women's race.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 17:35

    How far ahead would he have been if he had started at the front?
    Amazing cyclist

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, today at 17:35

    Top drawer ride by Tom, pure class

  • Comment posted by Justthefacts, today at 17:32

    Cheats do prosper then...

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 17:32

    Well done .. World and Olympic champion

  • Comment posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 17:31

    Absolute class.
    The all round cyclist.
    Chapeau 👏

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:30

    Great performance and will done for not letting the previous controversy affect you in any way

  • Comment posted by Infrequentvisitor, today at 17:28

    Mr Pidcock - chapeau!

