UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Tom Pidcock wins gold as
|UCI Cycling World Championships 2023
|Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August
Great Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Cycling World Championships.
Olympic champion Pidcock lit up the race and broke clear with two laps to go after starting on the fifth row in Glentress Forest, Scotland.
New Zealand's Sam Gaze finished second, with last year's winner Nino Schurter in third.
Road race champion Mathieu van der Poel's bid for a second world title in a week was ended by an early crash.
More to follow.
