UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain's Josh Tarling won a surprise time trial bronze at the Cycling World Championships on Friday.

Last year's junior world champion is still eligible for the Under-23 event but made his debut at elite level over the 47.8km course in Scotland.

And the Welsh rider, 19, was only beaten by Belgian winner Remco Evenepoel and Italy's Filippo Ganna.

GB mountain biker Charlie Aldridge earlier claimed gold in the men's Under-23 cross-country Olympic race.

Tarling went into first place after setting 56 minutes 7.43 seconds, a time multi-discipline star Wout van Aert failed to match in Stirling.

But 27-year-old Ganna, who retained his individual pursuit title on the track last week, went faster before Evenepoel became the first Belgian to win world time trial gold.

The 23-year-old, who won last year's road race title, posted a time of 55:19.23 - 12.28secs faster than Ganna and 48.20secs ahead of Tarling.

GB's 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas finished 10th as he builds towards the Vuelta a Espana, which starts on 26 August, after missing this year's Tour.

More GB success for fellow youngsters Aldridge & Wiggins

Mountain biker Charlie Aldridge became British champion in both cross-country and short track earlier this year.

The 22-year-old from Perth is now the Under-23 world champion too after battling it out with Adrien Boichis in the 26km cross-country race at Glentress Forest in the Scottish Borders.

Aldridge broke clear of the Frenchman during the seventh and final lap to win gold in one hour 23 minutes 53 seconds, 13 seconds ahead of Boichis.

"On that last lap, I just went all out," he said. "I didn't really believe it until I got on that finish line."

Also on Friday, Ben Wiggins, 18-year-old son of five-time Olympic champion Sir Bradley, continued the promising start to his career as he won silver in the junior time trial.