UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain's Sarah Storey won her 36th Para-cycling gold at the Cycling World Championships.

The 45-year-old was the second starter in the C5 individual time trial and set a time of 39 minutes 48.89 seconds over a 28.2km course in Dumfries.

That was comfortably enough for Storey to clinch her 17th road world title, with Australia's Alana Foster 1:14.41 slower in second.

Morgan Newberry finished 3:23.59 behind team-mate Storey in fifth.

Storey is aiming to add to her tally of 17 Paralympic golds - including five from swimming - in Paris next year.

GB's Anna Henderson was denied a medal in the women's individual time trial as USA's Chloe Dygert claimed her second world title.

Dygert, 26, set a time of 46:59.80 before Henderson went into second place after going 1:15.05 slower.

But Austria's Christina Schweinberger nudged Henderson, 24, into third before Australia's Grace Brown missed out on gold by just 5.67secs.

Dygert, who won the 2019 world title in Harrogate before suffering a serious leg injury as she crashed in 2020, shook off a cold to win on Thursday.

There were plenty more para-cycling medals for GB on day eight in Scotland, with two coming in the women's C1 individual time trial as Frances Brown won gold and Katie Toft took bronze.

Finlay Graham won silver in the men's C3 individual time trial and Amelia Cass claimed bronze in the women's C2 individual time trial.

Sophie Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl came second in the women's B individual time trial, behind Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Linda Kelly.