Newly-crowned mountain bike downhill world champion Charlie Hatton says he has "almost skipped a few steps" in his career after becoming the surprise gold medallist last weekend.

The 25-year-old produced the ride of his life to take the rainbow jersey in Fort William for the first time.

Hatton, from the Forest of Dean, is the first to admit he was not among the top pre-race favourites.

"My best World Cup finish is seventh place," he told BBC Points West.

"To step it up, I've almost skipped a few steps and gone straight to world champion so yeah, it's pretty crazy."

Hatton's win, however, did not come entirely out of nowhere.

With the World Championships being held in Glasgow this year, the Fort William course is one that he knows well and has raced on countless times since he started out as a teenager, and it is also a race on the annual World Cup circuit.

In May, he finished third there in the National Downhill Series, behind fellow Briton Laurie Greenland - but Greenland had to settle for bronze behind Hatton at the World Championships.

"It's probably my favourite track on the World Cup circuit so I do particularly like it and coming here since I was 13, 14 years old, racing here, it's a bit of a dream come true to win a World Championships here," Hatton said.

He qualified in sixth the day before the final so knew he was in good form, but still thought taking the title was "a dream" especially in rainy, muddy conditions.

"I never thought I could achieve it. It was crazy," he said.

"It's all about just hitting your lines perfect but obviously that was made super difficult with the weather conditions. It was horrendous rain, really, really tough.

"We were quite fortunate here at Fort William, the gravel is actually better when it has a bit of moisture in it's a lot of grip. I just held on and had a great run."

Reward for family

Hatton waited in the hot seat for 45 minutes after his race run for 15 other riders to finish before he was officially crowned champion

Hatton's dad used to drive him all around the country to races in his work van and his parents were in Scotland to watch his title win.

"The amount of time and hours and money that they've put in to get me to this place here is insane and for them to watch me do this is their reward almost," Hatton said.

"I was so fortunate living where I did. Straight out the door, straight into the woods and every day after school digging and building jumps, making tracks and trying all sorts of stuff and that has definitely played a big part in it.

"Whenever I go back home now I always appreciate it a lot more, straight on the doorstep and you've just got woods, endless forest, it's insane."

As world champion, Hatton now gets to wear the coveted rainbow striped jersey for the next 12 months, marking him out from the rest of the competitors.

"For me to be wearing those stripes until the next World Championships which is next year is absolutely incredible. I can't wait to put the jersey on and do my first race in it," he added.