Great Britain's Neil Fachie claimed his 19th world title and Frances Brown also took gold at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

In another medal-packed session for GB on the track, Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood took silver in the men's madison after a dramatic final sprint.

Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy earlier collected a silver medal in the mixed C team sprint.

However, elsewhere it was a frustrating day of near misses for British riders.

Joe Truman, Neah Evans and GB's sextet in the mixed team time trial all narrowly missed out on medals.

Fachie & Brown's golden run continues

Fachie's triumph alongside pilot Matthew Rotherham, Elizabeth Jordan and her pilot Amy Cole in the mixed B team sprint was his third gold of the championships.

And it arrived in scintillating fashion with a superb burst of power that took over a second out of Italy in the final lap of their gold-medal race.

"It's just the 19. Winning my first was amazing. I never imagined getting in to double figures and almost the 20 mark," Fachie told BBC Sport.

"It is kind of an annoying figure because you feel you have to come back for 20."

Brown, who convincingly won the women's C1 scratch race, will go for her fourth rainbow jersey on the road in the women's C1 individual time trial on Thursday.

"Apparently I can ride in circles having not done it before. I had never done a bunch race before and I had not ridden in a bunch since 2019," she said.

"It is really tactical and awareness is really important. I find it very hard to look behind me and ride because of my disability. It has been difficult especially with the broken ribs.

"I have not slept very well but we have a strategy in place to maximise my recovery. I felt really well, which bodes well for the road. I hope to defend my jersey [women's C1 time trial]."

Meanwhile, Emma Finucane advanced through two rounds in the women's sprint to reach the semi-finals. She will take on last year's bronze medallist from Germany Emma Hinze on Wednesday.

Her British team sprint colleague Sophie Capewell bowed out in the quarter-finals, losing a best-of-three encounter against New Zealand's current world keirin champion Ellesse Andrews.

Disappointment for Evans & Truman

Defending points race champion Evans was aiming to win a second gold in 24 hours after her success in the women's madison with Elinor Barker.

But she saw her hopes slip away after making a promising start to the 100-lap race containing 10 sprints.

The 33-year-old British rider ended up isolated after a calculated and strong attack from Belgium's Lotte Kopecky.

Kopecky, who finished second overall at the Tour de France Femmes, was able to gain and hold on to a lap alongside Australia's Georgia Baker as that duo claimed gold and silver.

And while Evans was in contention for third until the final lap, her earlier efforts saw her slip back in the final sprint as Japan's Tsuyaka Uchino came through to take the bronze medal.

It was also a case of what might have been for Truman who finished fourth in the men's 1km time trial as the Netherlands' Jeffrey Hoogland took his third consecutive title in the event.

Australian duo Matthew Glaetzer and Thomas Cornish collected the silver and bronze medals.

Swiss success again as GB miss out

Earlier on Tuesday GB narrowly missed out on a medal in the team time trial mixed relay as the absence of Ben Turner told on the streets of Glasgow.

A British team containing Pfeiffer Georgi, Elynor Backstedt, Anna Shackley, Dan Bigham, Ethan Vernon and Josh Charlton - a late replacement for Turner - finished more than a minute behind gold medallists Switzerland.

However, they were only 12 seconds adrift of third-placed Germany.

"It's another one of those 'what if' moments," said Bigham, who was narrowly beaten into second in the individual pursuit on the track on Sunday night.

"Losing Ben Turner was not the best thing, he's a really good rider, incredibly talented and very good at going around corners which was probably the primary thing today.

"Ten seconds in the grand scheme of things isn't a huge amount but reflecting back on the prep we've been able to do and what we weren't able to do, I think we can be very content with the performance we did."

Elise Chabbey and Marlen Reusser sprinted over the line to clinch victory for a strong Swiss team that contained world-tour time trial specialists Stefan Bissegger and Stefan Kung.

Switzerland's success came despite Reusser, their strongest female rider, crashing 13km from the end of the twisting and technical 40.3km course.