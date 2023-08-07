Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Venues : Glasgow and across Scotland Dates : 3-13 August Coverage : Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Kieran Reilly won the men's elite BMX freestyle park to get Great Britain's first gold medal of day five and claim his first world title.

He beat former champion Rimu Nakamura of Japan and Olympic champion Logan Martin of Australia, who was second.

The women's BMX freestyle park event is expected to get under way this evening.

There are also a number of British track riders hoping to win more medals in this evening's session in Glasgow's Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Neil Fachie and Matthew Robertson are guaranteed a medal, as they go against German duo Thomas Ulbricht and Robert Forstemann for gold in the men's B sprint.

GB's Emma Finucane produced a national record in the women's elite sprint qualifier, with a time of 10.234. The finals take place on Wednesday.

Earlier, Matthew Robertson came agonisingly close to making the C2 1km time trial final being 0.3 seconds from qualifying.

