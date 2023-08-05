Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Rachel Atherton was hoping for a sixth senior world crown

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Venues: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain just missed out on a medal in the women's mountain bike downhill at the Cycling World Championships in Fort William.

Austria's Valentina Holl claimed gold on the final run to push Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson into fourth.

Five-time former winner Rachel Atherton finished eighth despite dislocating her shoulder in practice.

Switzerland's Camille Balanche and France's Marine Cabirou were second and third.

Britain's Cat Ferguson took silver in the women's junior road race with France's Julie Bego taking gold.

Bego broke clear 20km from the end of the 70km course and held off Ferguson and Belgium's Fleur Moors, who took the final spot on the podium.