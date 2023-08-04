Last updated on .From the section Cycling

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain have won three gold and four silver medals after a great start to Friday's evening session at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Briton Jody Cundy won his 20th cycling world title in the men's C4 1km time trial.

In the men's B 1km time trial, GB's Neil Fachie and Matthew Rotherham finished 0.042 seconds ahead of team-mates James Ball and Steffan Lloyd.

GB's Jaco van Gass won gold in the men's C3 1km time trial.

The defending champion finished 0.236 seconds ahead of fellow Briton Fin Graham.

Earlier GB's Daphne Schrager won silver in the women's C2 individual pursuit and Briton Frances Brown claimed second in the women's C1 500m time trial.

In the women's elite 500m time trial Britain's Sophie Capewell, who won silver in the team sprint on Thursday, finished fourth, 0.122 seconds off a bronze medal.

And GB reached the men's elite team sprint bronze medal race where they will take on France later on Friday.

Epic start for hosts in evening session

There was seemingly a medal won in every event in the first half of Friday's evening session as Great Britain dominated the para-cycling schedule.

Cundy, 44, finished over a second ahead of Australia's Michael Shippley with compatriot Archie Atkinson in sixth.

The seven-time Paralympic champion in cycling and swimming now has 23 world titles across both sports.

In the men's B time trial Fachie and pilot Rotherham took gold after a tense final 750 metres, delivering Fachie his 17th world title.

Olympic and defending champion Fachie, along with partner Rotherham, were the event's overwhelming favourites.

The pair, who won the Commonwealth title for Scotland together in 2022, were off the pace with a lap to go but managed to edge ahead of compatriots Ball and Lloyd who took silver.

World record holder Van Gass and Graham delivered another British one-two in the men's C3 1km time trial, with second-placed Graham 0.644 seconds ahead of New Zealand's Devon Briggs.

Schrager, 22, who won the C3 individual pursuit title in France last year, was comfortably beaten by Swiss rider Flurina Rigling in the C2 individual pursuit final.

In the women's C1 500m time trial Brown finished 2,332 seconds off China's Qian Wangwei who took gold.

GB's Katie Toft was fourth, 0.914 seconds off China's Yang Jiafan who took bronze.

GB's Atherton through in downhill

Meanwhile, in the women's mountain bike downhill, GB's five-time world champion Rachel Atherton safely qualified a day after dislocating her shoulder.

Atherton injured her shoulder after a fall during a practice run on Thursday and posted the 31st fastest time on Friday.

With fewer than 40 entrants any rider who set a time in qualifying advanced to Saturday's final.

GB's Tahnee Seagrave posted the second-fastest time with Britons Harriet Harnden, Stacey Fisher, Anna-Louise Ferguson and Mikayla Parton also posting top 20 times.

In the men's mountain bike downhill qualifying GB's Bernard Kerr posted the third-fastest time with compatriots Charlie Hatton and Danny Hart also posting top 10 runs.

Earlier on Friday, Great Britain, led by local favourite Katie Archibald, were fastest in qualifying for the women's team pursuit.