Unwin and Holl won one goal and two bronze medals at the 2022 Cycling World Championships in France

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Team GB won their first medals of the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, collecting gold and bronze in the women's B 1km time trial.

Briton Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl were more than a second down on Jessica Gallagher and Caitlin Ward with a lap to go but beat the Australians to first place by 0.060 seconds.

Jordan Elizabeth and Amy Cole finished third.

Team GB's Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall came fourth.

Unwin and Holl had won bronze in the event last year and are the defending category B individual pursuit champions.

They qualified fastest and, setting the last time of the final, dramatically edged out Gallagher and Ward who had beaten Unwin to gold at the 1km time trial at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.