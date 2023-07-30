Close menu

US junior rider Magnus White dies in training accident aged 17

Cycling

Jack Spranger of The United States and Magnus White
Magnus White (right) began racing at a national level aged 10

American junior rider Magnus White has died after being hit by a car while training in his Colorado home town.

The 17-year-old, a US junior men's national team member, was out riding in Boulder when the accident happened.

White had been preparing for the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow next month.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident," USA Cycling said.

"We ride for Magnus."

White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed in the 2022 and 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships.

USA Cycling added: "He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his team-mates and local community."

