Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering wins title as Reusser claims stage eight victory
Demi Vollering has won a maiden Tour de France Femmes title after coming second in the individual time trial on stage eight.
Marlen Reusser won the final stage with a time of 29 minutes 15 seconds.
Dutch rider Vollering took possession of the yellow jersey on Saturday after a sensational stage seven win.
Her time of 29:25 in the time trial meant she finished three minutes three seconds ahead of Belgian team-mateLotte Kopecky in the overall standings.
The SD Worx duo were joined on the podium by Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM, who matched her finish in last year's race, while defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten came fourth.
Kopecky finished the tour with the points jersey, while Niewiadoma took the polka-dot queen of the mountains jersey.