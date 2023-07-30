Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Vollering had a lead of one minute 50 seconds on Niewiadoma heading into the final stage

Demi Vollering has won a maiden Tour de France Femmes title after coming second in the individual time trial on stage eight.

Marlen Reusser won the final stage with a time of 29 minutes 15 seconds.

Dutch rider Vollering took possession of the yellow jersey on Saturday after a sensational stage seven win.

Her time of 29:25 in the time trial meant she finished three minutes three seconds ahead of Belgian team-mateLotte Kopecky in the overall standings.

The SD Worx duo were joined on the podium by Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM, who matched her finish in last year's race, while defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten came fourth.

Kopecky finished the tour with the points jersey, while Niewiadoma took the polka-dot queen of the mountains jersey.

More to follow.