Yara Kastelijn cruised to victory by an impressive 71-second margin on stage four

Yara Kastelijn claimed her first WorldTour win with victory on stage four of the Tour de France Femmes.

Lotte Kopecky finished 14th to hang on to the leader's yellow jersey she earned on the opening stage.

Dutchwoman Kastelijn was part of a 14-rider breakaway and went solo inside the final 20km, finishing 71 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

"It's really a dream, I can't believe it," the former European cyclo-cross champion, 25, said.

"I think it's really a team victory because I had to do nothing all day.

"The other girls in the front group were angry with me but my coach told us we are not here to make friends. A victory is what we want and what we have now and I'm super proud."

Demi Vollering finished second after breaking away from the peloton and shaving 16 seconds off Kopecky's overall lead, to move into second place in the general classification.

Fellow Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the Giro Donne earlier this month, was two seconds behind Vollering, moving to joint third in the general classification along with three other riders.

The 177km stage from Cahors to Rodez was the longest in this year's tour.

Stage five of the eight-stage race takes place on Thursday, from Onet-Le-Chateau to Albi

Stage four results

1. Yara Kastelijn (Ned/Fenix-Deceuninck) 4hrs 38mins 39secs

2. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) +1min 11secs

3. Anouska Koster (Ned/Uno-X) +1min 12secs

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) +1min 13secs

5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) Same time

6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon SRAM Racing)

7. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SA/AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step)

8. Celia Le Mouel (Fra/St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)

9. Kathrin Hammes (Ger/EF Education) +1min 23secs

10. Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ger/Ceratizit-WNT) Same time

General classification

1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx) 15 hrs 47mins 25secs

2. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) +43secs

3. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SA/AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) +51secs

4. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon SRAM Racing) Same time

5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek)

6. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar)

7. Yara Kastelijn (Ned/Fenix-Deceuninck) +1min

8. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) +1min 39secs

9. Juliette Labous (Fra/Team dsm-firmenich) +1min 48secs

10. Cecilie Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez) +1min 49secs