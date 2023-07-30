UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: How to watch live coverage on the BBC
|2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
|Venues: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.
The first combined UCI Cycling World Championships take place in Scotland from 3-13 August - and all the action will be shown live across the BBC.
Over 11 days of competition, 13 World Championships will be contested across seven disciplines, with Para-cycling fully integrated for the first time.
About 2,700 cyclists will compete for more than 200 gold medals.
Track, road, mountain bikes and BMX are included, and there are mass-participation events for amateurs.
What are the Cycling World Championships?
While all disciplines have their own annual championships, the UCI - cycling's world governing body - plans to use this format every four years, in pre-Olympic years, to create a "festival of cycling".
Racing will take place across Scotland, from the downhill mountain biking in Fort William to the Para-road cycling in Dumfries and Galloway, with Glasgow at the centre.
The opening ceremony will take place at Glasgow's George Square on Wednesday from 17:00-20:00 BST.
The first gold medals will be awarded in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Thursday in the track and Para-cycling track disciplines.
Who is competing for Great Britain?
A total of 39 world, Olympic and Paralympic champions, including Katie Archibald, Sarah Storey, Neil Fachie, Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish, Tom Pidcock, Bethany Shriever and Charlotte Worthington, have been named in Great Britain's 200-strong team.
Those riders will be joined by more than 600 other riders representing Great Britain in the indoor cycling, Gran Fondo, BMX freestyle flatland, trials, BMX race challenge, mountain bike marathon and E-mountain bike events.
How to watch on the BBC
There will be daily coverage across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms (full listings below).
List of championships and venues
2-8 August - Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)
3-5 August - Mountain Bike Downhill (Nevis Range, Fort William)
3-9 August - Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)
5-6 & 8-13 August - Road (men's road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow George Square, women's road race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow George Square, and men's and women's time trials, Stirling)
5-7 August - BMX Freestyle Park (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)
6 August - Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)
6-9 & 12-13 August - BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow)
8-10 August - BMX Freestyle Flatland (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)
8-12 August - Mountain Bike Cross-country (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)
9-12 August - Trials (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)
9-13 August - Para-cycling Road (Dumfries and Galloway)
11-13 August - Indoor Cycling (Emirates Arena, Glasgow)
What is the Gran Fondo?
The Gran Fondo - which means "big race" in Italian - is a long-distance mass participation event for amateur cyclists.
There are both time trials and road races for men and women with around 8,000 riders seeking to win medals in various age categories.
Events take place on 4 and 7 August centred around Perth and Dundee respectively.
BBC coverage times
All times listed are BST and are subject to change.
Thursday, 3 August
17:30-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling
Friday, 4 August
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling
Saturday, 5 August
09:45-12:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - junior women's road race
13:15-16:45 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's and women's downhill mountain bike finals
17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
Sunday, 6 August
09:15-16:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's road race
14:20-16:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's road race
17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
Monday, 7 August
11:15-15:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling qualifying
14:15-16:15 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle park Men's Final
14:30-18:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle park finals
16:45-18:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle park Women's Final
17:00-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
Tuesday, 8 August
12:15-15:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling qualifying
12:45-15:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - road cycling time trial mixed relay
17:00-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
17:30-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
Wednesday, 9 August
10:00-13:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trial
14:00-17:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trial
14:15-17:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's under-23 time trial
12:15-14:35 BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country team
15:00-18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - E-mountain bike
17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals
Thursday, 10 August
10:00-13:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trials
11:00-13:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - junior women's road cycling time trial
13:45-17:15 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's road cycling time trial
14:00-16:45 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's road cycling time trial
14:00-18:15 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trials
14:45-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle flatland women's finals
17:30-19:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country short track finals
Friday, 11 August
07:30-11:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball
12:00-16:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball
11:30-13:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country men's U23
14:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's time trials elite semi-finals
14:00-18:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road races
14:30-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's road cycling time trial
17:30-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball
Saturday, 12 August
07:30-11:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball
08:45-20:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road races
10:15-13:20 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - junior men trials finals
11:15-13:35 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country women
17:00-21:25 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball finals
17:50-18:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX racing supercross finals
Sunday, 13 August
08:15-14:55 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling & cycle-ball
10:45-11:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road team relay
11:15-15:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX racing supercross finals
11:45-16:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app - women's road race
13:00-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's road race