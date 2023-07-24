Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lorena Wiebes won two stages of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

Lorena Wiebes won stage three of the Tour de France Femmes as breakaway rider Julie van de Velde was caught with about 200m to go.

The Dutch rider beat Marianne Vos in a sprint to the line, while Wiebes' team-mate Lotte Kopecky came in third to retain the leader's yellow jersey.

Victory on the 147km route gave Wiebes a third career stage win on the Tour.

"I stayed with Lotte; the plan was that she would deliver me and that was exactly what she did," she said.

"I think Marianne started the sprint on the right and I was able to catch her."

Lopecky extended her overall lead by six seconds, and now leads second-placed Liane Lippert by 55 seconds.

The fourth stage on Wednesday is the longest of the eight in the race - 177.1km from Cahors to Rodez.

Stage three result

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/SD Worx) 3hrs 49mins 47secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx)

4. Chiara Consonni (Ita/UAE Team ADQ)

5. Elisa Balsamo (Ita/Lidl-Trek)

6. Alexandra Manly (Aus/Jayco-AlUla)

7. Charlotte Kool (Ned/Team DSM)

8. Susanne Andersen (Nor/Uno-X Pro Cycling)

9. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Canyon SRAM Racing) +2secs

10. Julie de Wilde (Bel/Fenix-Deceuninck) +2secs

General classification

1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx) 11hrs 07mins 19secs

2. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) +55secs

3. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SA/AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) +1min 05secs

4. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon SRAM Racing)

5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek)

6. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar)

7. Tamara Dronova (Rus/Israel Premier Tech Roland)

8. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx)

9. Cecilie Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez)

10. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Lidl-Trek) +1min 09secs