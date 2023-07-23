Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma team-mates raised a glass during Sunday's processional stage

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard sealed his second successive Tour de France triumph as Jordi Meeus sprinted to a surprise win on the final stage.

Meeus, 25, edged out Jasper Philipsen in a photo finish in Paris to deny his fellow Belgian a repeat of last year's win on the iconic Champs Elysees.

Vingegaard, 26, finished seven minutes and 29 seconds clear of nearest rival, two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

Britain's Adam Yates was third overall, one place above his twin brother Simon.

Racing in his first Tour, Bora-Hansgrohe rider Meeus claimed the biggest win of his career by a rim from Philipsen, racing in the green jersey having won four stages of this year's contest.

Meeus said: "It was a super nice experience already so far and to take the win today was an indescribable feeling."

