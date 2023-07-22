Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar salvaged some pride by emerging victorious on a thrilling stage 20 in this year's Tour de France.

The two-time winner trailed defending champion Jonas Vingegaard by seven minutes and 35 seconds heading into the final day of competitive racing.

Vingegaard kept a close eye on the Slovenian throughout the stage and made the first move as the line approached.

But Pogacar came back at the Dane to clinch his second stage win of 2023 as Felix Gall edged Vingegaard for second.

Britain's Adam Yates led out Pogacar towards the finish at Le Markstein, with twin brother Simon also in the mix.

Simon finished fourth and Adam fifth, which means Adam is third in the general classification standings and Simon fourth heading into Sunday's processional stage into Paris.

