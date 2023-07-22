Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Laura and Jason Kenny were both medal winners at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Dame Laura Kenny, Great Britain's most successful female Olympian, has given birth to her second child with husband Sir Jason Kenny.

Announcing the news on Instagram, external-link Kenny revealed that Montgomery George Kenny was born on Thursday night.

The couple's first son, Albie, was born in 2017 but Kenny suffered a miscarriage in November 2021 and an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022.

Laura Kenny has not ruled out competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

When announcing her pregnancy in January this year, she spoke about how the "heartbreak" of her previous pregnancies will never go away but that she hoped she would get her "happy ending".

Laura Kenny has won five gold medals and a silver across three Olympic Games at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Jason Kenny, now a coach for GB cycling, is the holder of the most Olympic gold medals (seven) and medals (nine) for a British athlete.

The Paris Olympics start in July 2024.