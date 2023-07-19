Tour de France 2023: Jonas Vingegaard on brink of retaining title after stretching lead on stage 17
Jonas Vingegaard is on the brink of retaining his Tour de France title after opening up a lead of more than seven minutes on a gruelling stage 17.
The Dane was one minute and 48 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar after a blistering time trial on Wednesday.
Two-time winner Pogacar struggled after an early crash on the queen stage and was dropped with 15km left.
Felix Gall broke clear to win the stage, 34 seconds ahead of Britain's Simon Yates with Vingegaard fourth.
Vingegaard extended his lead from 10 seconds to almost two minutes on Wednesday but now leads Pogacar by seven minutes and 35 seconds with three stages to go before Sunday's processional stage to Paris.
Adam Yates remains third in the general classification standings but twin brother Simon's display on Thursday saw him climb from eighth overall to fifth.
I’ve said it before and will say it again cycling like that is another level few can dream to touch .
To all who finished today Chapeau I salute you
Many congratulations to Gall, Vin and both Yates.
Commiserations to Pog - coming off his bike early on really can't have helped. But I think he was looking ragged anyway.
Slain on the mountain by the stronger man. Psychologically tough for him to return next year knowing how good the Dane is. Still, a real rivalry to savour over the coming years.
Shame that people here are questioning his performance. Must be a lot of sad depressives out there who find solace in cynicism.
I’m happy as it means my Danish cycling companion will be buying the coffees on Friday.
Vingegaard looks secure for the title as long as he stays on his bike.