Close menu

Tour de France 2023: Jonas Vingegaard on brink of retaining title after stretching lead on stage 17

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments66

Breaking news

Jonas Vingegaard is on the brink of retaining his Tour de France title after opening up a lead of more than seven minutes on a gruelling stage 17.

The Dane was one minute and 48 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar after a blistering time trial on Wednesday.

Two-time winner Pogacar struggled after an early crash on the queen stage and was dropped with 15km left.

Felix Gall broke clear to win the stage, 34 seconds ahead of Britain's Simon Yates with Vingegaard fourth.

Vingegaard extended his lead from 10 seconds to almost two minutes on Wednesday but now leads Pogacar by seven minutes and 35 seconds with three stages to go before Sunday's processional stage to Paris.

Adam Yates remains third in the general classification standings but twin brother Simon's display on Thursday saw him climb from eighth overall to fifth.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:03

    Phenomenal what a stage, certainly earned its queen stage status .
    I’ve said it before and will say it again cycling like that is another level few can dream to touch .
    To all who finished today Chapeau I salute you

  • Comment posted by DBM, today at 16:59

    After 3 weeks the cream rises to the top and no dispute who the best is. Respect to all, totally brutal and well done the Yates brothers.

  • Comment posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 16:59

    Some commentators predicted that Pogacar would tire in the last week of the tour.

  • Comment posted by MVC4Real, today at 16:58

    No longer a sport but a spectacle.

    • Reply posted by greenbird10, today at 17:00

      greenbird10 replied:
      Eh?

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:57

    I hope this is real

  • Comment posted by greenbird10, today at 16:56

    That was fantastic!

    Many congratulations to Gall, Vin and both Yates.

    Commiserations to Pog - coming off his bike early on really can't have helped. But I think he was looking ragged anyway.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 16:56

    What a ride by Felix Gall. He's a real talent!

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 16:56

    What a rider, great performance.

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 16:55

    Regarding doping. It’s hasn’t just been cycling, I do wonder how many other sports are far worse but the testing isn’t as stringent. Wherever there is money involved, there will be “rule bending”…

    • Reply posted by levelheadedfan, today at 16:58

      levelheadedfan replied:
      I once read some statistics (I don't remember the exact year, but it was in the era when Nadal was in his pomp), about out of season testing. In a specific period cycling had done 2,000+ drug tests. In the same period, tennis had done 29.

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 16:54

    ‘I’m dead, I’m gone’
    Slain on the mountain by the stronger man. Psychologically tough for him to return next year knowing how good the Dane is. Still, a real rivalry to savour over the coming years.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 16:54

    What masking agents do they use these days to hide the performance enhancing drugs?

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 16:59

      Adam replied:
      Do you post that on football reports when Haaland scores a hat trick?

  • Comment posted by Give The Dawg A Moan, today at 16:53

    Chapeau to all finishers on the Queen Stage.

  • Comment posted by Joe D, today at 16:50

    Tour cycling will never shake doping suspicions, especially after this year.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 16:49

    Never seen him play, is he a good tennis player?

  • Comment posted by sideshowbob, today at 16:48

    Are drug tests still being carried out?

    • Reply posted by Rasland, today at 17:01

      Rasland replied:
      Vingegaard, Pogacar JVM and UAE have been bloodtestet 4 times within the lavest 48 hours.

  • Comment posted by The Whole Truth2, today at 16:47

    I would be interested to here what Greg Lemond thinks,he's not usually wrong with his thoughts!

  • Comment posted by Boff1, today at 16:47

    Vingegaard has been tested four times in the last 48 hours.

    • Reply posted by keef, today at 16:51

      keef replied:
      What for Vinegar.

  • Comment posted by Knodel, today at 16:46

    Great ride by Vingegaard, even he had to look back twice to see that Pogacar was dropping back.
    Shame that people here are questioning his performance. Must be a lot of sad depressives out there who find solace in cynicism.
    I’m happy as it means my Danish cycling companion will be buying the coffees on Friday.

  • Comment posted by PaoloRS, today at 16:45

    What excuses will all the Pog fanboys give today. JV just too good.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 16:43

    Anyone who finished the race today has my admiration.

    Vingegaard looks secure for the title as long as he stays on his bike.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport