Jonas Vingegaard tightened his grip on the yellow jersey in the Tour de France after he blew away Tadej Pogacar in the individual time trial.

The Dane won the 22.4km stage 16 from Passy to Combloux in 32 minutes 36 seconds on a decisive day of the Tour.

Vingegaard increased his overall lead over Slovenian Pogacar to one minute and 48 seconds.

Pogacar now faces a battle to claw back ground on the defending champion with just five stages of the Tour left.

More to follow.