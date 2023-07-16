Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Egan Bernal, winner in 2019, fell on stage 15

A fan trying to take a selfie caused a crash on stage 15 of the Tour de France with about 20 riders coming off their bikes.

With about 125km remaining Team Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss had his handlebars knocked by a supporter who was holding out a phone.

Kuss swerved into team-mate Nathan van Hooydonck who fell off his bike, causing a crash behind him.

Saturday's stage 14 saw six riders abandon after crashes.

All the riders who fell in Sunday's crash on the 179km stage from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc were able to continue, including 2019 champion Egan Bernal.

General classification leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-placed Tadej Pogacar were unaffected.