Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Michal Kwiatkowski gave British team Ineos Grenadiers their first stage win of this year's Tour de France at the summit finish to stage 13.

The Polish rider, 33, broke away on the gruelling 17.4km climb up the Grand Colombier and stayed clear to claim an unexpected second Tour stage win.

Two-time race winner Tadej Pogacar launched a thrilling attack on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard near the line.

That saw the defending champion's lead cut from 17 seconds to nine.

More to follow.