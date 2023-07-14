Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar's late attack saw him gain four seconds on Jonas Vingegaard on the line, plus four bonus seconds

Michal Kwiatkowski gave British team Ineos Grenadiers their first stage win of this year's Tour de France at the summit finish to stage 13.

The Polish rider, 33, broke away on the gruelling 17.4km climb up the Grand Colombier and stayed clear to claim an unexpected second Tour stage win.

Two-time race winner Tadej Pogacar launched a thrilling attack on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard near the line.

That saw the defending champion's lead cut from 17 seconds to nine.

Pogacar was expected to attack on Friday's 137.8km route from Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne - the first of three successive mountain stages set to be crucial in the battle for this year's yellow jersey.

The Slovenian had three UAE Team Emirates team-mates with him on the final climb, with Dane Vingegaard right behind.

Although they decided against trying to reel in Kwiatkowski, Pogacar made his move 400m from the finish and crossed in third spot to gain four seconds on Vingegaard on the line, plus four bonus seconds.

Britain's Tom Pidcock was fifth over the line, with compatriots Simon and Adam Yates crossing in ninth and 10th, respectively, to keep all three in the top eight of the general classification standings.

Stage 13 results

1. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Ineos Grenadiers) 3hrs 17mins 33secs

2. Maxim Van Gils (Bel/Lotto-Dstny) +47secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +50secs

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +54secs

5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 3secs

6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 5secs

7. James Shaw (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) Same time

8. Harold Tejada (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan)

9. Simon Yates (GB/Jayco-AlUla) +1min 14secs

10. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 18secs

General classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 53hrs 48mins 50secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +9secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 51secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 48secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 3secs

6. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +5mins 4secs

7. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +5mins 25secs

8. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 35secs

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 52secs

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +7mins 11secs