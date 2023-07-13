Close menu

Tour de France: Ion Izagirre cruises to stage 12 win as Jonas Vingegaard retains lead

Ion Izagirre cruised to victory on stage 12 to end a seven-year wait since his last stage win at the Tour de France.

Victory for the 34-year-old Spaniard came 11 days after Victor Lafay claimed a first stage win in 15 years for the Cofidis team.

Mathieu Burgaudeau edged out Matteo Jorgenson in a sprint for second.

Jonas Vingegaard maintained his 17-second advantage in the race for the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage 12 results

1. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Cofidis) 3hrs 51mins 42secs

2. Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra/TotalEnergies) +58secs

3. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Movistar) Same time

4. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 06secs

5. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +1min 11secs

6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 13secs

7. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

8. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 27secs

9. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/Movistar) Same time

10. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto Dstny) +3mins 02secs

General classification after stage 12

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 50hrs 30mins 22secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +17secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 40secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 22secs

5. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +4mins 34secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 39secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +4mins 44secs

8. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 26secs

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 01secs

10.Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 33secs

