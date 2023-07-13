Last updated on .From the section Cycling

In 2021, Beth Shriever became the first British BMX racer to win both the Olympic and World titles in the same year

Olympic BMX champions Beth Shriever and Charlotte Worthington have been named in Great Britain's squad for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

Olympic and world silver medallist Kye Whyte and Olympic bronze medallist Declan Brooks are also named in the squad of 23 for the event in Scotland.

It means 200 athletes will represent Great Britain at the 11-day event, across eight disciplines in August.

BMX racing and BMX freestyle park will take place in Glasgow.

Shriever and Worthington won Great Britain's first ever Olympic BMX gold medals at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Freestyle park events take place at Glasgow Green from 5-7 August, before the racing events close out the championships between 12-13 August.

Full BMX squad

BMX racing

Elite men: Ross Cullen, Quillan Isidore, Eddie Moore, Paddy Sharrock, Kye Whyte

Elite women: Beth Shriever

Under-23 men: Matthew Gilston, Callum Russell

Under-23 women: Emily Hutt

Junior men: Mark Fletcher, Alexander Talbott

Junior women: Betsy Bax, Ava Brown, Sienna Harvey

BMX freestyle park

Elite men: Declan Brooks, Shaun Gornall, James Jones, Jude Jones, Kieran Reilly, Dylan Hessey (reserve)

Elite women: Sasha Pardoe, Holly Pipe, Charlotte Worthington