Mark Cavendish had said the 2023 Tour would be his final one before retirement

Mark Cavendish says it will take "a few weeks" to recover after having surgery on a broken collarbone.

The British rider, who is set to retire at the end of this season, abandoned this year's Tour de France after crashing on stage eight.

Astana are set to offer the 38-year-old the chance to attempt a record 35th Tour stage win in 2024.

Speaking for the first time since the crash, Cavendish did not address that possibility.

He said his recovery would take slightly longer because of a previous injury to his right collarbone following a crash on the opening stage of the 2014 Tour in Harrogate.

"It's a little bit more complicated because of those pins," he said.

"Nothing to worry about, the difference is it's not going to be a week to recover, it's a few weeks. We're all good."

Cavendish is equal with five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx on 34 Tour stage wins.

The Manxman fell just short of taking the record outright on stage seven, when a gear issue hampered his sprint as he finished second to Jasper Philipsen.

"It obviously hasn't been the ideal way to finish the Tour de France, but that's part of the beauty and brutality of cycling," added Cavendish.

"I wanted to say a massive thank you for all the well wishes, all the love and support - it's been wicked, I really appreciate it."

Cavendish announced in May he would retire at the end of the season.