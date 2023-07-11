Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pello Bilbao timed his sprint to perfection as he claimed his first stage victory in the Tour de France.

Krists Neilands attacked his breakaway companions over the top of the final climb on stage 10 but was caught with 3km to go, before Bilboa dominated the sprint to win in Issoire.

Bilbao moves up to fifth overall, with the British trio of the Yates twins, Adam and Simon, and Tom Pidcock each dropping a place as a result.

Jonas Vingegaard stays in yellow.

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar is second overall, while Jai Hindley remains third and Carlos Rodriguez fourth.

Stage 10 results

1. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) 3hrs 52mins 34secs

2. Georg Zimmermann (Ger/Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) Same time

3. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroen)

4. Krists Neilands (Lat/Israel-Premier Tech)

5. Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col/EF Education-EasyPost)

6. Antonio Pedrero (Spa/Movistar) +3secs

7. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +27secs

8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

9. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Arkea) +30secs

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Soudal Quick-Step) +32secs

General classification after stage 10

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 42hrs 33mins 13secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +17secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 40secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 22secs

5. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +4mins 34secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 39secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +4mins 44secs

8. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 26secs

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 01secs

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +6mins 45secs