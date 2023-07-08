Close menu

Tour de France: Sadness and tears as Mark Cavendish breaks collarbone in Tour-ending crash

Mark Cavendish on the floor during stage eight of the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish grabbed his right collarbone in the immediate aftermath of the crash

Race director Christian Prudhomme said "the Tour de France is sad" after Mark Cavendish crashed out of what is set to be his final appearance in the event.

Manxman Cavendish, 38, broke a collarbone in an innocuous-looking crash about 60km from the finish of stage eight from Libourne to Limoges.

That means he is set to retire on a record-equalling 34 stage victories - the same as Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

"It is an emotional day, he was so sad just after the fall," said Prudhomme.

Cavendish announced in May he would retire at the end of the season.

"He is the best sprinter in the history of the Tour de France and he wanted to try to win the 35th stage," added Prudhomme.

"He is sad, we are sad, the Tour de France is sad."

After missing last year's Tour, Cavendish entered this year's race looking to take sole ownership of the record for stage victories.

The Astana Qazaqstan rider was agonisingly close to doing just that on Friday, but an issue with his gears allowed Jasper Philipsen to pip him.

Cavendish was "bitterly disappointed" by that - and within 24 hours his race was over.

He hit the deck after touching wheels with Pello Bilbao and was helped into the back of an ambulance and taken to hospital in Perigueux.

"Everyone in the team is hurting," said Mark Renshaw, who was Cavendish's lead-out man from 2009-2011 and in 2016, and joined Astana as a sprint adviser prior to the Tour.

"I won't lie, I cried."

Cavendish made his Tour debut in 2007 and has failed to finish seven of his 14 appearances.

Mads Pedersen, who won Saturday's stage, said it had been a "pleasure" to ride against him.

"I always had a good relationship with him in the peloton," said the Dane. "It's so sad for a legend to finish the Tour like this."

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar said: "I think everybody here wanted him to win one stage, and yesterday he was super close. It's a bad moment.

"He was one of my favourites when we were kids. Him sprinting on the Champs-Elysees.... we just wanted to have his style and his legs."

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 22:37

    Cav is the equivalent of Nick Kyrgios. He'll get the odd spectacular win, but ultimately not good enough to win the big prizes.

    Hasn't even finished half his Tour De Frances. 🙄

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 22:39

      Red Hare replied:
      He’s won his big prizes.

  • Comment posted by redferryman1, today at 22:35

    Going into this year's Tour, Cav's performance in this year's Giro shows that he still has 'the legs' and the desire. In a team with a better 'lead-out train' (Was Astana ever his preferred 'go-to' first choice? Really?), he may have won in Bordeaux. I just wonder, if offered a one-year deal from a half-decent team, whether he may reconsider? Just one final effort...GO ON. Fingers crossed!

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 22:33

    The collective warmth and sadness every pro expressed in not seeing him take the outright stage victories record, shows what a legend he is, and a loved one at that.

  • Comment posted by volpoid, today at 22:29

    Wondering who's fault it will be today? Clearly not Cavendish's. It's always been either someone else's fault or a "mechanical" - never that he's been beaten by a better & faster rider.

    Like yesterday, a problem with his gears, which only manifested itself in thd last km of a 170km stage. Do me a favour.

    Can't stand the guy, always an excuse,never his fault. He should have retired years ago.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 22:33

      Nick replied:
      Poor post from someone who i suspect has achieved little

  • Comment posted by Steveout, today at 22:27

    Thank you for the memories Cav. The best. Deserved No35.

  • Comment posted by JMF, today at 22:25

    Those who think Root , Stokes et al are heroes need to think again

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 22:30

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      You're on the wrong forum

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 22:23

    I wonder if he’ll flip his lid at his mechanic and stomp off like a toddler again….

    • Reply posted by Jack Walkers Trusted One, today at 22:29

      Jack Walkers Trusted One replied:
      He speaks really highly of you!

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 22:23

    A crying shame that…. Cav is a genuine sporting legend.

    Please have another go at it mate.

  • Comment posted by Mollie Archie, today at 22:20

    Such a nice guy. I am so sad for him. Speedy recovery. Tour de France will not be the same without him.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:14

    Broken-hearted

  • Comment posted by Nicola, today at 22:12

    Shouldn’t the Tour De France be a French race? Not the Tour De l’Europe?

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 22:19

      Peter replied:
      It’s not a tour of Europe is it? It’s in France.

  • Comment posted by Horseshoe pass, today at 22:05

    Just goes to show how dangerous cycling is these guys cycle on closed roads no wonder how many cyclists end up in a box cycling on UK roads.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:01

    Come on Cav, one more crack at it next year. Don’t finish your amazing career like this. You’re too good…

    • Reply posted by Jockstay, today at 22:06

      Jockstay replied:
      He just needs one more tour win so could do a lance armstrong and just do the tour alone(without EPO). The form he showed yesterday he was fastest sprinter only for the mechanical failure... nevermind

  • Comment posted by Horseshoe pass, today at 21:59

    Terrible news for Caverdish but good news not to promote cycling on UK roads less cyclists less fatalities 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Keith B, today at 22:04

      Keith B replied:
      Troll.

  • Comment posted by troon, today at 21:58

    Cruel but you can never take away that this guy is a legend!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:58

    Sad to see but will be remembered for years of greatness.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 21:56

    Wonder if he will go for one more year after this as yesterday after the defeat you could see the pain the mechanical caused him as he genuinely felt he would have won. Here's hoping

    • Reply posted by volpoid, today at 22:32

      volpoid replied:
      Mechanical my arse.

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 21:54

    Bad luck for Cavendish to have crashed out. Bad luck to have had a mechanical yesterday, which possibly denied him a record-breaking win. But better to have gone out fighting than making up the numbers. I hope Sagan does something special in one of the upcoming stages, because his final Tour could be even sadder if he does nothing but barely manage to squeeze into the top 20 in the sprints.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 22:25

      jason replied:
      What has sagan got to do with this? Answers on a postcard to haventgotaclue.com

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:52

    Cav, thanks for providing us cycling fans with so many great moments, true legend.

