Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish was helped into an ambulance having suffered a suspected broken collarbone

Mark Cavendish is out of the Tour de France after crashing during stage eight on Saturday.

The Manxman, 38, had already said this Tour would be his last as he plans to retire at the end of the season.

Widely regarded as cycling's greatest sprinter of all time, Cavendish came into this year's Tour level on 34 stage wins with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Jasper Philipsen denied Cavendish a record-breaking 35th stage win during stage seven on Friday.

Cavendish was involved in an innocuous crash with Pello Bilbao 60km from the finish of Saturday's 200.7km transitional stage between Libourne and Limoges.

He suffered a suspected broken collarbone and went into an ambulance, with his team Astana Qazaqstan confirming he was forced to abandon the race.

The Tour added: "Heartbreaking for the Manx Missile."

Cavendish is the fifth rider to abandon this year's Tour after Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Jacopo Guarnieri and Luis Leon Sanchez, with all those withdrawals due to crashes.

It marks the seventh time from 14 appearances that Cavendish, who made his Tour debut in 2007, has not finished the race.

After a two-year absence, and having not won a Tour stage since 2016, he returned in 2021 to win four and move level with five-time Tour winner Merckx.

Analysis

Matt Warwick, BBC Sport

There have been a few fairytale moments in the career of Mark Cavendish, and taking sole ownership of the Tour stage win record he shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx was looking more and more likely to be another.

He was pipped on the line the previous stage - his explosive, low-set style becoming more effective as the race went on.

But a low-profile shunt in the middle of the peloton at relatively low speed appears to have ended one of the most high-profile and glittering relationships ever with this famous three-week race.

The 38-year-old has terrified rivals in France since 2008 - with a spirited, no-nonsense approach to the sport, which complemented his 'Manx Missile' nickname.

Cavendish has said the record itself was of little importance to him - more so his ability to fight, and win, in the moment.

And you can't put a number on that.