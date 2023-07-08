Close menu

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish out of race after crash on stage eight

Mark Cavendish grimaces after a crash on stage eight of the 2023 Tour de France, which forced him to abandon the race
Mark Cavendish was helped into an ambulance having suffered a suspected broken collarbone

Mark Cavendish is out of the Tour de France after crashing during stage eight on Saturday.

The Manxman, 38, had already said this Tour would be his last as he plans to retire at the end of the season.

Widely regarded as cycling's greatest sprinter of all time, Cavendish came into this year's Tour level on 34 stage wins with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Jasper Philipsen denied Cavendish a record-breaking 35th stage win during stage seven on Friday.

Cavendish was involved in an innocuous crash with Pello Bilbao 60km from the finish of Saturday's 200.7km transitional stage between Libourne and Limoges.

He suffered a suspected broken collarbone and went into an ambulance, with his team Astana Qazaqstan confirming he was forced to abandon the race.

The Tour added: "Heartbreaking for the Manx Missile."

Cavendish is the fifth rider to abandon this year's Tour after Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Jacopo Guarnieri and Luis Leon Sanchez, with all those withdrawals due to crashes.

It marks the seventh time from 14 appearances that Cavendish, who made his Tour debut in 2007, has not finished the race.

After a two-year absence, and having not won a Tour stage since 2016, he returned in 2021 to win four and move level with five-time Tour winner Merckx.

Analysis

Matt Warwick, BBC Sport

There have been a few fairytale moments in the career of Mark Cavendish, and taking sole ownership of the Tour stage win record he shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx was looking more and more likely to be another.

He was pipped on the line the previous stage - his explosive, low-set style becoming more effective as the race went on.

But a low-profile shunt in the middle of the peloton at relatively low speed appears to have ended one of the most high-profile and glittering relationships ever with this famous three-week race.

The 38-year-old has terrified rivals in France since 2008 - with a spirited, no-nonsense approach to the sport, which complemented his 'Manx Missile' nickname.

Cavendish has said the record itself was of little importance to him - more so his ability to fight, and win, in the moment.

And you can't put a number on that.

  • Comment posted by PaoloRS, today at 15:15

    What a sad end to a brilliant career. An amazing racer. Enjoy your retirement Cav.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 16:20

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Sad to hear this. Missed out on the record by the finest of margins, earlier in the week, by breaking for the line a tiny bit early.
      Hindsight! If only…..

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:33

    What a shame, but no matter what the equal record is a massive achievement. Go out with you your head held high, you have been an inspiration for a generation of cyclists. Thanks Cav and good luck in whatever you do next

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:20

      Average Cyclist replied:
      Some pig ignorant people are down voting

  • Comment posted by 60runner, today at 15:32

    Dear Cav - you’ve always played it on the edge & your astounding career has (literally) encapsulated the thrills & spills of cycling - what a blast - no regrets ❤️✊‼️

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 15:59

    Would’ve been great to see Cav take the outright record, and what a cruel way to be denied the chance.
    It doesn’t take away the fact that he’s without doubt the greatest sprinter the Tour de France has had and he’ll always be regarded as a legend.

    Heal up, Cav.

    • Reply posted by StanislavPetrov, today at 16:28

      StanislavPetrov replied:
      Cav will always be the greatest TDF stage winner. Not one single asterisk by his name, let alone three.

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 15:19

    GUTTED for him.

    • Reply posted by McFox, today at 15:23

      McFox replied:
      Was just about to post exactly the same!

  • Comment posted by Panda, today at 15:15

    talk about bad luck

    still the greatest sprinter

  • Comment posted by Phainopepla, today at 15:24

    Man, what a way to finish..Gutted for you sir and thanks for all the great moments your career has given us

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 15:53

    Arguably Britain’s best ever sportsman. Dominated the sprints for many years. Truly world class.

    Horrible way to bow out of le tour.

    Thanks for the memories. My favourite was winning the monument at San Remo amazingly well judged finish

    The win for the rainbow jersey and then wearing it to win in Paris makes my top 3 races for him

    At HTC no one could come close

    Chapeau to a true legend

    • Reply posted by turfmoor, today at 15:59

      turfmoor replied:
      Sportsman ???

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 15:23

    Doesn't make any difference, already the greatest sprinter and, in sharing the record with Merckx, will always be mentioned in the same breath as the greatest stage cyclist of all time.

    Chapeau Cav, not your year but your achievements are stuff of legend!

    • Reply posted by Medox Meade, today at 15:36

      Medox Meade replied:
      Cab and Merckx should never be compared - completely different riders. Cav, I think pretty much the greatest sprinter ever - record in all 3 tours testifies to that.

      However, when talking about cycling greats, it’s mainly referred to GC riders although one day classic and some sprinters riders up there as well.

      Cav is a great but nowhere near the greatness of Merckx.

  • Comment posted by Rapshank, today at 15:11

    Nooooooooooooooo

  • Comment posted by Bluesandwhites, today at 16:06

    To anyone who put a thumbs up on the live blog for Cavendish crashing, you need to take a very long, hard look at yourself and the kind of person that you are. It was pretty disgusting.

    • Reply posted by deaddog, today at 16:22

      deaddog replied:
      Absolutely

  • Comment posted by Captain Obvious , today at 16:05

    So gutted, I know the trolls will be out in force but for me personally I love cycling and grand tours but having cav racing gave me extra excitement, what a career, slight crumb of comfort yesterday he hit the highest speed of any rider, still had it right til the end

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 15:22

    Cavendish SPOTY 2023.
    Probably UKs greatest sports star who has never been properly recognised as a national hero.

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 15:31

      charlieboy replied:
      Silly post. You win SPOTY for sporting achievement, not falling off your bike.

  • Comment posted by Nick C, today at 15:42

    Such a sad end for Cav, the greatest Tour de France sprinter of all time. Thanks you Cav 🎉👍🎉

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:22

    Ooooo, bugger! Go on, Cav, do a Sir Reddie - "If anyone sees me near a boat again, you can shoot me!" You've got to give it one more go for that stage win, haven't you?

    Good luck, sir, whatever your choice.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 15:15

    After the gearing malfunction yesterday to this innocuous crash today, what a shame for the man and the race that, after all those amazing years, it ends like this.

  • Comment posted by Jockstay, today at 15:52

    Great effort in his final years to become the joint Tour de France record holder. Granted the opportunity he’d have beaten it already but he was deprived chance by last couple of dimension data and quick step. An example for all sportsmen in overcoming adversity with his last green jersey. He’s gone out on his shield with true Manx grit as the greatest sprinter of all time. Chapeau Mark Cavendish

  • Comment posted by rogersan, today at 15:43

    I hope he will be present in Paris, even if his arm in a sling, and is given an opportunity to take to the stage in recognition of his achievement.

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 16:00

      Mark replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:26

    Just switched on to this news. Very sad. Get well soon, Cav.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:15

    A really sad ending for him and I also wasn’t that impressed with some of those photographers pushing his teammates out of the way to get a picture of him

