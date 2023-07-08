Tour de France: Mark Cavendish out of race after crash on stage eight
Mark Cavendish is out of the Tour de France after crashing during stage eight on Saturday.
The Manxman, 38, had already said this Tour would be his last as he plans to retire at the end of the season.
Widely regarded as cycling's greatest sprinter of all time, Cavendish came into this year's Tour level on 34 stage wins with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.
Jasper Philipsen denied Cavendish a record-breaking 35th stage win during stage seven on Friday.
Cavendish was involved in an innocuous crash with Pello Bilbao 60km from the finish of Saturday's 200.7km transitional stage between Libourne and Limoges.
He suffered a suspected broken collarbone and went into an ambulance, with his team Astana Qazaqstan confirming he was forced to abandon the race.
The Tour added: "Heartbreaking for the Manx Missile."
Cavendish is the fifth rider to abandon this year's Tour after Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Jacopo Guarnieri and Luis Leon Sanchez, with all those withdrawals due to crashes.
It marks the seventh time from 14 appearances that Cavendish, who made his Tour debut in 2007, has not finished the race.
After a two-year absence, and having not won a Tour stage since 2016, he returned in 2021 to win four and move level with five-time Tour winner Merckx.
Horrible way to bow out of le tour.
Thanks for the memories. My favourite was winning the monument at San Remo amazingly well judged finish
The win for the rainbow jersey and then wearing it to win in Paris makes my top 3 races for him
At HTC no one could come close
Chapeau to a true legend
Chapeau Cav, not your year but your achievements are stuff of legend!