Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen denies Mark Cavendish outright stage wins record

Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory
Jasper Philipsen (fourth from left) powered past Mark Cavendish (left) in the final metres in Bordeaux

Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record 35th stage win at the Tour de France with victory in Bordeaux.

Britain's Cavendish surged into the lead in the final sprint on Friday before Philipsen powered past him in sight of the line on stage seven.

Cavendish jointly holds the record for most Tour stage wins on 34 with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

The victory saw Belgium's Philipsen secure his third stage win in the Tour this year.

Denmark's defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage seven results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 3hrs 46mins 28secs

2. Mark Cavendish (GB/Astana-Qazaqstan) Same time

3. Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)

4. Luca Mozzato (Ita/Arkea-Samsic)

5. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jayco-AlUla)

6. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-hansgrohe)

7. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious)

8. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Cofidis)

9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Uno-X Pro)

10. Mads Pedersen (Den/Lidl - Trek)

General classification after stage seven

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 29hrs 57mins 12secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 43secs

9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs

  • Comment posted by coywm, today at 17:30

    Arrgh thought he had it definitelygot the jump on jacobsen... but porbaly just went 10m to soon..such fine margins ..turning out to be a brilliant TDF.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:22

    A long transitional stage tomorrow with a bit more climbing, a couple of categorised climbs but still a stage for the sprinters.
    Bit more chance for a break away maybe but I still expect a bunch sprint at finish.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 17:20

    Can just went too early. He was unseen and had he delayed for another 10/15 metres........

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Osmond, today at 17:16

    This is tough for Cav, seems he doesn’t have a great team behind him this year. They haven’t set him up as well as they might have. The Disney version of the story would have him winning the final stage arms aloft as he crosses the line ahead of his defeated rivals. You never know!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:16

    If Mark Cavendish does break the record it would be wonderful as he has had a simply incredible career and is without any doubt the greatest sprinter road cycling has ever seen with a staggering 54 Grand Tour Stage victories including 34 Tour de France stages . No other rider comes close. If he he does beat Merckx record at the TdF then great if he doesn't he is still the greatest ever sprinter.

  • Comment posted by mxo11, today at 17:16

    "...denied Cavendish..." Ah, the Empire's entitlement couldn't be greater! Words have power: Philipsen denied no one; he simply beat Cav fair and square.

    • Reply posted by BucksBlue, today at 17:19

      BucksBlue replied:
      Chip on your shoulder much?

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 17:15

    Such a shame, the course was 40m too long...but Cav is still a GOAT

    • Reply posted by mxo11, today at 17:17

      mxo11 replied:
      How many tours has he won?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:04

    Unlucky Cavendish. Just seen his interview on GCN/Eurosport and he said when he made his move and put the hammer down his gears jumped from 11 to12 in the cassette and back again so his cadence was impacted. Obviously cadence is everything for the momentum of a sprint. Go again Cavendish its not over.

    • Reply posted by Rob from Erith, today at 17:11

      Rob from Erith replied:
      Only trouble is there aren’t too many stages left that are truly winnable for him left.
      Seems like he was very unlucky today though

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:04

    Super finish again

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:03

    Unlucky today , but he can go again. So close and a thirteen year age difference amazing rider. GO CAV GO

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:00

    Brilliant again from Phillipsen who is fastest sprinter.
    Looked like MVP launched his lead out a bit soon by Jasper was confident he could beat the rest.

  • Comment posted by scooter, today at 17:00

    Gears jumped going over that speed bump, thought he had it

  • Comment posted by WingedMonkey, today at 16:57

    That was so close. Cavendish was in stealth mode, coming from deep then suddenly cranking it up to full Manx missile, but he just didn't have the benefit of a nice long lead-out train. Fair play to Philipsen, though: he finished it like a pro.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:09

      Red Hare replied:
      Nobody has a long lead out train these days. Even Philipsen doesn’t always use the Sinkeldam-Rickaert-MVDP train. Only the last chap is essential.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:57

    Apparently Cav told Eurosport he had gear issues towards the finish. The way Philipsen swept past him I can believe it.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:02

      SD replied:
      No. Phillipsen just quicker

  • Comment posted by Easy, today at 16:56

    Up against younger legs, he may just need a bit of luck to get that elusive win.

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 16:59

      Alba replied:
      Cyclists have other avenues.

  • Comment posted by pupsmum, today at 16:53

    Come on Cav, we love you

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 16:53

    I thought he had that one..unlucky

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:51

    Good work by Bridget Phillipson!

    • Reply posted by Rob from Erith, today at 17:17

      Rob from Erith replied:
      She should concentrate on her job as shadow education secretary!

  • Comment posted by RolandBarthez, today at 16:46

    Good!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:41

    Would be nice if the let cavendish win into Paris

    • Reply posted by jcondylis01, today at 16:44

      jcondylis01 replied:
      Not sure if Cav would like that.

