Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Victory on stage six has boosted Tadej Pogacar's chances of a third Tour de France title

Tadej Pogacar produced a superb attack on the final climb to power away from defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and win stage six of the Tour de France.

After being dropped by Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard on stage five, Pogacar stayed glued to the Dane's wheel as the two attacked up the mighty Tourmalet.

And when Vingegaard accelerated again on the last climb, UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar proved the stronger this time.

Vingegaard regained yellow but his gap to Pogacar was cut to 25 seconds.

Jai Hindley, the overnight leader, finished sixth to drop to third overall, one minute 34 seconds behind Vingegaard.

Stage six results

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 54mins 27secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +24secs

3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +1min 22secs

4. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/Movistar) +2mins 06secs

5. James Shaw (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) +2mins 15secs

6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe) +2mins 39secs

7. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

8. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla)

9. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 11secs

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) Same time

General classification after stage six

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 26hrs 10mins 44secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 42secs

9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs