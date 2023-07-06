Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar beats Jonas Vingegaard to win stage six after thrilling finale
Tadej Pogacar produced a superb attack on the final climb to power away from defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and win stage six of the Tour de France.
After being dropped by Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard on stage five, Pogacar stayed glued to the Dane's wheel as the two attacked up the mighty Tourmalet.
And when Vingegaard accelerated again on the last climb, UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar proved the stronger this time.
Vingegaard regained yellow but his gap to Pogacar was cut to 25 seconds.
Jai Hindley, the overnight leader, finished sixth to drop to third overall, one minute 34 seconds behind Vingegaard.
Stage six results
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 54mins 27secs
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +24secs
3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +1min 22secs
4. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/Movistar) +2mins 06secs
5. James Shaw (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) +2mins 15secs
6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe) +2mins 39secs
7. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time
8. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla)
9. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 11secs
10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) Same time
General classification after stage six
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 26hrs 10mins 44secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs
3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs
4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs
5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs
6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs
7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs
8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 42secs
9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time
10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs
For me the battle is as much between the UAE domestiques and Jumbo Visma domestiques as it is between the leaders. As it was last year.
I would say Pogacar is the slightly stronger rider (from his overall record) and Jumbo edge the teams. But it is a team race first and foremost.
What a stage.
Van Aert yet again awesome.
Pogacar played it sensibly for once and sat on until he made his move.
Vingegaard gets into yellow but has his lead over Pogacar halved.
UAE be happier of the two main teams for sure even though Jumbo in yellow.
Jumbo Visma I reckon thought they could drop Pogacar as yesterday but not to be.
Just scintillating.
Another level of fitness and endurance both physically and mentally to any other sport . Chapeau let the games begin