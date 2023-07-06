Close menu

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar beats Jonas Vingegaard to win stage six after thrilling finale

Last updated on

Tadej Pogacar rides to victory
Victory on stage six has boosted Tadej Pogacar's chances of a third Tour de France title

Tadej Pogacar produced a superb attack on the final climb to power away from defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and win stage six of the Tour de France.

After being dropped by Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard on stage five, Pogacar stayed glued to the Dane's wheel as the two attacked up the mighty Tourmalet.

And when Vingegaard accelerated again on the last climb, UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar proved the stronger this time.

Vingegaard regained yellow but his gap to Pogacar was cut to 25 seconds.

Jai Hindley, the overnight leader, finished sixth to drop to third overall, one minute 34 seconds behind Vingegaard.

Stage six results

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 54mins 27secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +24secs

3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +1min 22secs

4. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/Movistar) +2mins 06secs

5. James Shaw (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) +2mins 15secs

6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe) +2mins 39secs

7. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

8. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla)

9. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 11secs

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) Same time

General classification after stage six

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 26hrs 10mins 44secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 42secs

9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:03

    45 mins to do 17km up the tourmalet, it beggars belief just how fit these guys are

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:02

    I guess that two days ago Vingegaard would have taken this, one day ago Pogacar would.
    For me the battle is as much between the UAE domestiques and Jumbo Visma domestiques as it is between the leaders. As it was last year.

    I would say Pogacar is the slightly stronger rider (from his overall record) and Jumbo edge the teams. But it is a team race first and foremost.

  • Comment posted by John T, today at 17:02

    Come on Tom, you can do this!

  • Comment posted by relana, today at 17:01

    Great stage, but 4 Brits in top 12, Gratz lads.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense Politics Strikes Again, today at 17:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 17:01

    Great Tour de France so far

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 17:01

    Seems like Pogacar has the edge overall except on the steepest of inclines where Vingegaard shines. The latter probably was helped by the amount of effort yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:00

    Simply epic in every possible way. Two staggering stages with two very different outcomes. Yesterday it looked all over when Vinegaard jumped and made a minute in a single km over Pogacar. Today all the work done by Jumbo and Pogacar jumps Vinegaard on the final climb and recovered huge losses from yesterday . The TdF is well and truly back on. Just the best two rider on planet earth.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:57

    Wow!
    What a stage.
    Van Aert yet again awesome.
    Pogacar played it sensibly for once and sat on until he made his move.
    Vingegaard gets into yellow but has his lead over Pogacar halved.

    UAE be happier of the two main teams for sure even though Jumbo in yellow.
    Jumbo Visma I reckon thought they could drop Pogacar as yesterday but not to be.

    Just scintillating.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:55

    In the 2 horse race the 2nd horse is back in the game

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:54

    Pogacer is a warrior. The first two in a league alone, a great battle to watch. More of the same.

  • Comment posted by JMOC1975, today at 16:54

    If it carries on like this we could be in for one of the best tours ever. chapeu to Pog today, over to you Jonas!

  • Comment posted by toomanyusernames, today at 16:54

    Brilliant stage, loved seeing Pog come back

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 16:53

    Wow don’t see that coming , yesterday and todays stages is why I love cycling.
    Another level of fitness and endurance both physically and mentally to any other sport . Chapeau let the games begin

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:03

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      All after 6 days. This is usually in the last week.

  • Comment posted by grassmarket, today at 16:53

    Hope the French Riot Police have still got some truncheons & empty jail cells left over for all those idiots lighting flares right in the faces of the riders.

  • Comment posted by BB, today at 16:52

    Awesome ride by Pogacar. If UAE team was as strong as Jumbo Vista's team nobody else would stand a chance.

    • Reply posted by anomander, today at 17:01

      anomander replied:
      Yates Majka Soler Grosschartner as well as Pog?

      That's 5 solid mountain riders (on paper at least)

      Pure mountain Vingegaard only has Kuss ...tho fair enough rest of team is solid

      And Wout another animal altogether

  • Comment posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 16:50

    Pog got his nutrition right today

    • Reply posted by toomanyusernames, today at 16:55

      toomanyusernames replied:
      Jumbo got their tactics wrong. Pog had a wheel to sit on all day and even a bit yesterday. Jonas getting carried away

